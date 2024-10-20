Entertainment

Jamie Foxx remembers his sister DeOndra Dixon on death anniversary: 'Miss u sis'

DeOndra Dixon, beloved sister of Jamie Foxx, was a victim of Down syndrome

  October 20, 2024
Jamie Foxx is paying tribute to his late sister DeOndra! 

The Baby Driver actor posted a moving message for his sister on her death anniversary on Saturday, October 19, 2024. 

"There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about you," he began his post that featured snapshots of Dixon and the siblings together. 

He continued, "We know that you are up in heaven shining down on us and guiding us in the spirit of joy and happiness, Miss you sis. I love you."


Dixon, who was born in Down syndrome, died in 2020. “My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," Fox wrote on Instagram at that time. 

"I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," Foxx added. 

To note, Dixon was a long time participant in the Special Olympics, starting in the sixth grade, and also served as an ambassador for the global Down Syndrome Foundation. 

After graduating high school in 2002, she moved from Texas to California to live with Foxx and their sister Deidra. 

