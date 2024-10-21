Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ outshines Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  October 21, 2024
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine is dominating the box office by surpassing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie.

Taking to his official Instagram stories on Sunday, October 20, the Deadpool star shared the news of his superhit movie knocking Barbie off the top spot at the domestic box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which now stands at 12th position among the list of top-grossing film at the domestic box office, has grossed $679,000 over the weekend after running in 1,500 theaters as Disney increased its theater count. The film’s total North American box office collection is $636.3 million.

Meanwhile, Barbie, which had been holding the position of 12th highest grossing films until now, has gotten a level down with the domestic box office collection standing at $636.238 million.

It is worth noting that Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved this milestone in 87 days at the U.S. box office as compared to Margot Robbie starrer, which was in the theaters for 185 days, according to Box Office Mojo.

Notably, Barbie still dominates the global box office with $1,446 billion, whereas, Ryan Reynolds starrer’s global collection stands at $1.336 billion.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 25, 2024, while, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie hit cinemas on July 21, 2023.

