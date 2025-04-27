Princess Lilibet gives honest review on Meghan Markle's ‘As Ever’ jam

Princess Lilibet is giving her honest review on mother Meghan Markle’s most hyped raspberry jam!
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a peek into her “cozy family weekend.”
In the clips, Meghan could be seen accompanied by her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in the kitchen as the mother-daughter duo made a batch of her famous jam together.
While making the jam, the wife of Prince Harry asked her young daughter what she thought of their creation.
Princess Lilibet's response was nothing short of adorable as she replied, “I think it’s beautiful.”
Although, the three-year-old's face was concealed from view, her adorable hand were visible in the clip.
The sweet exchange between the duo has captured the hearts of royal fans, with Princess Lilibet's adorable accent stealing the show.
Meghan Markle’s famous raspberry jam:
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on April 2, 2025, which debuted with a collection of eight products, including raspberry jam, herbal teas, wildflower honey, and baking mixes.
Interestingly, her raspberry jam, priced at £10.80 ($14), has proven to be incredibly popular, selling out in just under an hour.