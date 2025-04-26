Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark wedding rumors after cosy NYC date night

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid initially ignited romance speculations in 2023

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, fueled wedding speculations among fans after their romantic date night in New York City.

The couple, who began dating in October 2023, was seen arriving at the Le Chalet restaurant to celebrate the post-birthday bash of the supermodel on Friday, April 25.

During their latest outing, Gigi, who turned 30th on Wednesday, April 23, was photographed wearing a giant gold ring on her wedding finger, leaving fans curious whether her current love interest proposed to her.

The duo appeared in good spirits as they beamed with a smile before joining the Guest in Residence founder’s sister Bella Hadid, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her dad, Mohamed Hadid, for the intimate birthday celebrations.

For the star-studded event, the 30-year-old fashionista wore a white top that she paired with black leather jeans.

On the other hand, the Maestro star sported an Eagles jacket with a black shirt and black pants. 

Apart from Gigi, Bradley, and their family, renowned a few Hollywood actresses have also joined the model for her special night including, Martha Hunt, Anne Hathaway, her husband Adam Shulman, and Keni Silva.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark wedding speculations 

As the couple’s photos and videos gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating whether the two were ready to take their relationship to the next level with marriage plans. 

One fan commented, "Wedding ring?"

"Are they getting married?" another fan chimed in.

A third fan wrote, "Gigi deserved to be happy Good girl!!!"

However, neither Gigi Hadid nor Bradley Cooper has confirmed these ongoing wedding rumors.  

