Jennifer Garner embraces J.Lo-inspired look in stylish appearance

Jennifer Garner is turning heads and raising eyebrows with a chic new look that’s giving major Jennifer Lopez vibes.
During her recent outing, the Family Switch star was sporting hoop earrings and curve-hugging skinny jeans.
Garner appeared to channel her the Good Will Hunting star’s famously stylish former flame.
She was spotted doing some shopping and meeting up with a friend while out in NYC.
The Alias star, who is currently dating John Miller, donned an olive green wool sweater along with stylish black sunglasses and small hoop earrings.
Her hoop earrings showed that she seemingly took styling tips from Affleck's second ex-wife, who he parted ways in August 2024.
Garner’s flowing auburn hair cascaded over her shoulders as she carried a brown tote during her mid-week outing.
She finished off the look with sleek dark-wash skinny jeans and knee-high black leather boots.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck recent outing:
Notably, Garner’s solo outing came after she and her ex-husband Affleck were seen reuniting with their kids over the Easter holiday weekend.
Their recent outing ignited the speculations that they were getting back together.
But those rumors were quickly shut down after Garner was seen sharing a kiss with Miller during a rare appearance in L.A. last weekend.
There were rumors of Affleck and Garner reconciling after his second divorce with Jennifer Lopez.