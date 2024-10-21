Entertainment

Usher attempts to sway Georgia Black voters, endorses Harris over Trump

Georgia’s Black voters have shown support for Donald Trump against Kamala Harris for U.S. Election 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Usher is aiming to boost Harris’ vote bank by endorsing her over Trump for the upcoming election!

During Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, the singer took center stage and expressed that he is backing the Democratic nominee for the next U.S. president.

While addressing Georgia voters, the Coming Home artist stressed on the Vice President’s commitments towards the citizens and how her vision can benefit everyone in the country.

"Normally, I’m up here to entertain, but today for something far more significant for Atlanta and all of Georgia. We can make a difference in this election, Georgia,” said Usher while speaking to the enthusiastic crowd on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

He went on to tell that although he was in his home state to perform at his Past, Present, and Future concert, he took a break to come here to endorse Kamala Harris as she supports and “fights for everyone’s rights, for freedom, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that according to a recent article from Politico, the Black voters in Georgia have shown their support for the Republican presidential nominee.

Being a Black voter himself, Usher made an attempt to sway the opinions of the fellow voters and said, “With just 17 days left, we have the chance to choose a new generation of leadership. I’m here to support the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris.”

He further added, “I’m counting on you. We can make a difference in this election.”

Meanwhile, the former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a new campaign stunt, cooked and served French fries at McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, to interact with the citizens.

