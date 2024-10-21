Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo bring old Hollywood glam to Academy Museum Gala

'Wicked' starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will release on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024


Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo rocked the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

On Saturday, the co-stars graced the star-studded event as they maintained their streak of Wicked method dressing.

The we can’t be friends crooner wore various shades of Glinda pink, and Erivo hues of Elphaba green. 

Her white and black polka-dotted Balmain gown featured an adorable bow that finished the gala look.

On the other hand, Cynthia donned Louis Vuitton strapless green dress.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ariana posted some  unseen pictures from the big event and penned, “@academymuseum @theacademy @balmain thank you.”

The first frame showed the star wearing black gloves as her hair are tied in a bun.

In another snap Ariana hugged her Wicked co-star radiating beautiful smile.

Her fans swarmed the comment section to compliment her look in no time.

A fan wrote, “Ah! You looked so stunning and elegant and perfect for the evening! Old and new Hollywood blended together beautifully!”

Another commented, “The dress, your make up, your hair… all effortless and glamorous… just like you! And of course your graceful poise was there as always!”

Wicked is set to release on November 22, 2024.

