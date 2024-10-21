Entertainment

Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death

The One Direction former member Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death
Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death

After the sudden death of Liam Payne last week, his two major TV shows and a new documentary has been postponed.

The former member of One Direction passed away after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Liam's new Netflix show Building The Band, in which he stars as a judge to hunt for the next big boy band has been delayed.

The show was initially going to release next year, but following the star's death Netflix has decided to postpone it, as reported by Mirror.

A new docuseries Boybands Forever, a collaboration with Louis Theroux, has also been affected by the tragedy.

Louis got candid about the show, "It involves some of the icons of modern British pop - and we see them through their highs and lows."

The British-American journalist added, "It's how they came together, the experience of sudden fame, the opportunity and temptations that came their way, conflicts within the groups, between the groups, and between the boys and their managers."

According to the reports, it can take around 10 to 15 days for Liam's remains to be sent back to the UK.

Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death

Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death
Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks

Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death

Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death

Entertainment News

Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Taylor Swift makes BIG announcement for her fans at Eras Tour show
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Jessica Biel attends Academy Museum Gala solo, fueling Justin Timberlake split rumors
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances