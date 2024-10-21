Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death

After the sudden death of Liam Payne last week, his two major TV shows and a new documentary has been postponed.
The former member of One Direction passed away after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
Liam's new Netflix show Building The Band, in which he stars as a judge to hunt for the next big boy band has been delayed.
The show was initially going to release next year, but following the star's death Netflix has decided to postpone it, as reported by Mirror.
A new docuseries Boybands Forever, a collaboration with Louis Theroux, has also been affected by the tragedy.
Louis got candid about the show, "It involves some of the icons of modern British pop - and we see them through their highs and lows."
The British-American journalist added, "It's how they came together, the experience of sudden fame, the opportunity and temptations that came their way, conflicts within the groups, between the groups, and between the boys and their managers."
According to the reports, it can take around 10 to 15 days for Liam's remains to be sent back to the UK.