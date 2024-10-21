Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Lawrence has made the first public appearance with husband Cooke Maroney after announcing that they are expecting second child.
The Oscar-winning star, 34, and her art gallery director husband, 40, enjoyed a PDA-filled lunch date in Los Angeles, as per pictures shared by DeuxMoi show.
In the viral photos, Jennifer can be seen flaunting her small baby bump in an oversized yellow button-up and baggy black trousers.
Meanwhile, Cooke went for casual white T-shirt and black pants for the lunch date.
The lovebirds, who confirmed that they are expecting their second child on October 20, 2024, did now shy away from showing affection as they strolled in the city.
Jennifer was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her partner in one snap, while in another photo they were holding hand.
The Hunger Games actress, who shares son Cy with Cooke, revealed the big news via Vogue.
"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the media outlet announced in the caption of the Instagram post.
Jennifer and Cooke got married in October 2019 at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.