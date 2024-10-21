Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Lawrence makes FIRST public appearance with Cooke Maroney after pregnancy announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal
Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Lawrence has made the first public appearance with husband Cooke Maroney after announcing that they are expecting second child.

The Oscar-winning star, 34, and her art gallery director husband, 40, enjoyed a PDA-filled lunch date in Los Angeles, as per pictures shared by DeuxMoi show.

In the viral photos, Jennifer can be seen flaunting her small baby bump in an oversized yellow button-up and baggy black trousers.

Meanwhile, Cooke went for casual white T-shirt and black pants for the lunch date.

The lovebirds, who confirmed that they are expecting their second child on October 20, 2024, did now shy away from showing affection as they strolled in the city.

Jennifer was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her partner in one snap, while in another photo they were holding hand.

The Hunger Games actress, who shares son Cy with Cooke, revealed the big news via Vogue.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the media outlet announced in the caption of the Instagram post.

Jennifer and Cooke got married in October 2019 at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death

Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death
Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks

Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death

Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death

Entertainment News

Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Taylor Swift makes BIG announcement for her fans at Eras Tour show
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Jessica Biel attends Academy Museum Gala solo, fueling Justin Timberlake split rumors
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances