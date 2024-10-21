Entertainment

Taylor Swift mocked by ex Joe Alwyn and longtime rival Kendall Jenner

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before splitting last year

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn has seemingly taken a jab at her by posing in a cuddled-up photo with model Kendall Jenner, a longtime rival of the popstar.

Alwyn and Jenner attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The photo, shared by Vogue, showed Alwyn, who dated Swift for six years before splitting last year, with his arm around a beaming Jenner, whose family is in a public feud with the Lover singer for years.

The duo was also joined by Swift’s another ex-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger.

This photo seems to send a bold statement, following the contentious history between Swift and the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

Their infamous rivalry traces back to the 2016, when Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s then husband, dropped album the song Famous.

In the song, West raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

The line, which is a nod to West and Swifts 2009 MTV Video Music Awards encounter, where he intrupted her winning speech, was claimed to be added by the Gorgeous crooner’s approval.

However, Swift denied approving the lyrics, so Kardashian shared an edited clip conveying the idea that West got the singer’s approval.

Additionally, Joe Alwyn has broken his silence on Taylor Swift split in June.

