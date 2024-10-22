Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez has taken a trip down the memory lane of auditioning for a role in the Oscar-tipped operatic musical Emilia Pérez.
On Monday, the Rare Beauty founder graced the red carpet with her movie co-stars co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez in Los Angeles.
She shared her “crazy” auditioning scene during a conversation about the Spanish musician film with the Hollywood Reporter.
Selena said, “I throw everything around, and I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy. I did it once and he was like, ‘go crazier’.”
The Only Murders in the Building starlet added, “I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman, a drunk mad woman and it was a very crazy experience.”
At the end of the discussion, Selena expressed her gratitude for getting selected for the role.
Emilia Pérez will release on November 13, 2024.