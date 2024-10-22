Entertainment

Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez graces red carpet in LA with ‘Emilia Pérez’ co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024


Selena Gomez has taken a trip down the memory lane of auditioning for a role in the Oscar-tipped operatic musical Emilia Pérez.

On Monday, the Rare Beauty founder graced the red carpet with her movie co-stars co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez in Los Angeles.

She shared her “crazy” auditioning scene during a conversation about the Spanish musician film with the Hollywood Reporter.

Selena said, “I throw everything around, and I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy. I did it once and he was like, ‘go crazier’.”

The Only Murders in the Building starlet added, “I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman, a drunk mad woman and it was a very crazy experience.”

At the end of the discussion, Selena expressed her gratitude for getting selected for the role.

Emilia Pérez will release on November 13, 2024.

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe

Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move

Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Tom Holland set to make debut in Christopher Nolan’s new film
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Liam Payne's toxicology report reveals SHOCKING drug details
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Justin Bieber honours Liam Payne after his sudden death
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Shakira announces new dates for North American Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Cher twins with toyboy AE Edwards, son at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Diddy’s new lawsuit claims he sexually assaulted minor alongside 2 celebrities at VMAs
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Kim Kardashian marks 44th birthday with bold fashion statement: WATCH
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Taylor Swift mocked by ex Joe Alwyn and longtime rival Kendall Jenner
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California