Nick Jonas breaks silence after his stage run incident

Nick Jonas has finally stepped forward to share his reaction to wrapping up his concert tour!
The Jumanji star took to his Instagram account on Monday, to reflect on his journey of The Tour concert.
In a shared video, Jonas talked to his fans in a selfie video, saying, “Ok uh so it’s been a few days since the tour has ended.”
The Camp Rock singer said, “I want to post something right away um but I needed a second to just gonna wrap my head around what this year is meant to me and so here it is so this tour began back in August of last year two nights at Yankee Stadium, a dream come true fo us to play there but it actually kinda got started before that at our residency on Broadway in New York in Spring.”
He added, “I was really excited about putting the show together but also little nervous cus it was a huge show to put it together, I think there was over 60-something songs no including my solo or DNCE music.”
Expressing the gratitude, the Sucker crooner shared, “Thankyou so much to everyone for your support throughout our entire career, but this tour specifically, everyone that came out and showed so much love studied the albums that maybe they hadn’t listened to in a few years again and came ready to sing their hearts out with us.”
“I don't know a lot of that's comes from just day in and day out pouring my heart into what I do with my brothers and I just wanna say thankyou for incredible memories this last year,” he continued.
Nick Jonas built the anticipation by saying, “And I can not wait to see what’s next,” adding, “See you all in 2025!”
Notably, the message came over the heels of the recent incident when Jonas ran off stage after an audience member reportedly aimed a laser pointer at him during a concert in Prague.