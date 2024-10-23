Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience

David Henrie and Selena Gomez had the best time of their life with the new cast on the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place set.
David showed the set of the Disney Channel reboot to PEOPLE and took a trip down the memory lane of working with the Rare Beauty founder.
The How I Met Your Mother alum revealed that the new cast is “wonderful” adding, "We feel like a season 3 show [where] everyone's comfortable. There's a loving atmosphere, it's a great culture on set. And that's what I think made the original show special was we were a family on camera and off camera."
He also shared that it was “Selena's goal from day” to recreate the culture in the workplace where everyone can feel like family.
"There's an atmosphere of love, encouragement and we did that. And I think you're going to feel that on screen," David added.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars Selena (Alex Russo), David (Justin Russo) Jerry (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera), Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).
To note, the upcoming series is set to premiere on October 29, 2024.