Entertainment

Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie premieres on October 29, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience
Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience

David Henrie and Selena Gomez had the best time of their life with the new cast on the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place set.

David showed the set of the Disney Channel reboot to PEOPLE and took a trip down the memory lane of working with the Rare Beauty founder.

The How I Met Your Mother alum revealed that the new cast is “wonderful” adding, "We feel like a season 3 show [where] everyone's comfortable. There's a loving atmosphere, it's a great culture on set. And that's what I think made the original show special was we were a family on camera and off camera."

He also shared that it was “Selena's goal from day” to recreate the culture in the workplace where everyone can feel like family.

"There's an atmosphere of love, encouragement and we did that. And I think you're going to feel that on screen," David added.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars Selena (Alex Russo), David (Justin Russo) Jerry (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera), Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).

To note, the upcoming series is set to premiere on October 29, 2024.

Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia

Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia
Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power

Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power
Taylor Swift shares thrilling statement after kicking off Eras Tour final leg

Taylor Swift shares thrilling statement after kicking off Eras Tour final leg
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine

US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine

Entertainment News

US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Taylor Swift shares thrilling statement after kicking off Eras Tour final leg
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Angelina Jolie confirms relationship with rumored boyfriend Akala?
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Sabrina Carpenter teases Barry Keoghan with flirty shoutout at Virginia show
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour lights up with Gracie Abrams’ stellar performance
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Nick Jonas breaks silence after his stage run incident
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Florence Pugh expresses thoughts on ‘We Live in Time’ with heartfelt note
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Paris Hilton celebrates BFF Kim Kardashian’s ‘special’ 44th birthday
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move