Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

'Deadpool and Wolverine' available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from Deadpool and Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Ryan Reynold dropped another deleted scene from his 2024 hit Deadpool and Wolverine, amid its streaming available on Disney Plus.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the IF star shared a deleted scene from his superhero film, which is a montage of the Merc With a Mouth annoying Logan.

The shared scene was shot after Wade and Wolvie leave the diner.

Along with the snippet, the father of four wrote the caption, “Siri, find deleted, half baked montage featuring one of the greatest bands on earth and Hugh totally nailing his four words of dialogue. And do it quickly because it’ll probably be taken down for so many reasons.”


Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds film Deadpool & Wolverine, which shattered box office records since its release on July 26, 2024, is also available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 2024.

Soon after the Green Lantern star posted the deleted scene the fans swamped to the comment section to share the reaction.

One fan noted, “Again… Whyyyyyyyyyy?!?!?! We NEED a cut with all deleted scenes included!! Please & Thank you Amen.”

Another commented, “We were robbed of so many great scenes.”

The third shared, “We need to release the LoganPool Cut hahaha.”

Notably, this is not the first time Ryan Reynold shared a deleted scene, previously he posted the scene where the Deadpool and Wolverine duo were encircled by an aggressive group of Deadpool fakes who taunted him with humorous taunts.

Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles

Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles
Delhi shuts primary schools as smog levels soar 50 times above safe limit

Delhi shuts primary schools as smog levels soar 50 times above safe limit
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'

Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'

Entertainment News

Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please’ a country makeover
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively’s kids
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Kim Kardashian voices concerns over Kanye West’s narrative in Netflix documentary
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Margot Robbie reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio makes her cry on set
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
David Beckham gives nod to his football legacy in new acting gig
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Romeo Beckham makes relationship official with new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti