Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Ryan Reynold dropped another deleted scene from his 2024 hit Deadpool and Wolverine, amid its streaming available on Disney Plus.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the IF star shared a deleted scene from his superhero film, which is a montage of the Merc With a Mouth annoying Logan.
The shared scene was shot after Wade and Wolvie leave the diner.
Along with the snippet, the father of four wrote the caption, “Siri, find deleted, half baked montage featuring one of the greatest bands on earth and Hugh totally nailing his four words of dialogue. And do it quickly because it’ll probably be taken down for so many reasons.”
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds film Deadpool & Wolverine, which shattered box office records since its release on July 26, 2024, is also available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 2024.
Soon after the Green Lantern star posted the deleted scene the fans swamped to the comment section to share the reaction.
One fan noted, “Again… Whyyyyyyyyyy?!?!?! We NEED a cut with all deleted scenes included!! Please & Thank you Amen.”
Another commented, “We were robbed of so many great scenes.”
The third shared, “We need to release the LoganPool Cut hahaha.”
Notably, this is not the first time Ryan Reynold shared a deleted scene, previously he posted the scene where the Deadpool and Wolverine duo were encircled by an aggressive group of Deadpool fakes who taunted him with humorous taunts.