Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'

Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan has two exciting new projects in the pipeline

  by Web Desk
  October 23, 2024
Fawad Khan signed onto two projects announced at the Inaugural Tasveer Film Market!

The Seattle-based event, focused on South Asian cinema, unveiled interesting new projects and collaborations. 

Khan is set to headline Behind The Scenes, a newsroom thriller and dark-comedy set against the backdrop of the hustling and bustling newsroom.

He will also portray the lead role in The Prisoner, a crime thriller series for Awedacious Originals, based on Omar Shahid’s bestselling novel.

This 1990 set drama- thriller focuses on the story of two daring cops, one of whom will be essayed by Khan as they embark on a covet mission to tear apart a political party that operates like a mafia in Karachi.

Awedacious Originals, also picked up Disruption, a documentary created by Sarvnik Kaur which chronicles a conflict between an Indian farmer and a British corporation.

It is vital to note that Pakistan’s heartthrob has been roped in to take the leads after the failure of Barzakh co-starring the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan's comeback to Bollywood opposite Vaani Kapoor is strongly being anticipated. 

