Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'

Fawad Khan signed onto two projects announced at the Inaugural Tasveer Film Market!
The Seattle-based event, focused on South Asian cinema, unveiled interesting new projects and collaborations.
Khan is set to headline Behind The Scenes, a newsroom thriller and dark-comedy set against the backdrop of the hustling and bustling newsroom.
He will also portray the lead role in The Prisoner, a crime thriller series for Awedacious Originals, based on Omar Shahid’s bestselling novel.
This 1990 set drama- thriller focuses on the story of two daring cops, one of whom will be essayed by Khan as they embark on a covet mission to tear apart a political party that operates like a mafia in Karachi.
Awedacious Originals, also picked up Disruption, a documentary created by Sarvnik Kaur which chronicles a conflict between an Indian farmer and a British corporation.
It is vital to note that Pakistan’s heartthrob has been roped in to take the leads after the failure of Barzakh co-starring the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed.
Meanwhile, Fawad Khan's comeback to Bollywood opposite Vaani Kapoor is strongly being anticipated.