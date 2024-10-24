Shocking truth about weight loss drugs that you need to know

Some people in the UK are reportedly misusing weight loss drugs such as Wegovy.
As per BBC, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is asking doctors to keep checking on patients and urging that these drugs are only meant for treating obesity and diabetes.
MAHRA warned that some drugs may have minor side-effects but some can be very dangerous and should only be prescribed by a registered healthcare professional.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said in a statement, “Weight-loss drugs have enormous potential. When taken alongside healthy diet and exercise, they can be game-changers in tackling obesity and getting people back to good health.”
“But these are not cosmetic drugs that should be taken to help get a body beautiful picture for Instagram. These are serious medicines and should only be used responsibly and under medical supervision,” Health Secretary continued.
He concluded, “They're not a quick fix to lose a few pounds, and buying them online without appropriate assessment can put people’s health at risk.”
MHRA Chief Safety Officer, Dr Alison Cave, said in a statement, “We encourage healthcare professionals to ensure patients being treated with these medicines are aware of the common side-effects and how to minimise risk."
These side-effects includes vomiting, bloating, constipation, feeling sick and diarrhoea.