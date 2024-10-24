Health

Shocking truth about weight loss drugs that you need to know

Some weight loss drugs may have minor side-effects but some can be very dangerous

  • October 24, 2024
Some people in the UK are reportedly misusing weight loss drugs such as Wegovy.

As per BBC, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is asking doctors to keep checking on patients and urging that these drugs are only meant for treating obesity and diabetes.

MAHRA warned that some drugs may have minor side-effects but some can be very dangerous and should only be prescribed by a registered healthcare professional.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said in a statement, “Weight-loss drugs have enormous potential. When taken alongside healthy diet and exercise, they can be game-changers in tackling obesity and getting people back to good health.”

“But these are not cosmetic drugs that should be taken to help get a body beautiful picture for Instagram. These are serious medicines and should only be used responsibly and under medical supervision,” Health Secretary continued.

He concluded, “They're not a quick fix to lose a few pounds, and buying them online without appropriate assessment can put people’s health at risk.”

MHRA Chief Safety Officer, Dr Alison Cave, said in a statement, “We encourage healthcare professionals to ensure patients being treated with these medicines are aware of the common side-effects and how to minimise risk."

These side-effects includes vomiting, bloating, constipation, feeling sick and diarrhoea.

Health News

Aerobic exercise fights against brain fog in breast cancer survivors
FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults
McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly
Home-based brain stimulation effective in treating depression, study
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Eating grapes reduces dementia risk and increases lifespan, study
Say goodbye to aging skin with THESE powerful foods
Discover 9 habits to enhance children's mental health
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm
U.S. announces new screening measures amid rising Marburg, mpox cases