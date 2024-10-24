Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey's Rhode skincare event with PDA-filled exit

Justin Bieber never shies away from expressing love to wife Hailey Bieber in public!
The Peaches singer accompanied Hailey on her Rhode skincare event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
However, while exiting the event, the lovebirds was caught on camera, sharing a PDA-filled moment, with Bieber gently grabbing Hailey’s butt.
The pair was photographed as Hailey walked ahead of Justin out of the Beverly Hills building where her launch party was held.
For the event, Justin opted for a pair of baggy light-wash jeans, a plaid oversized jacket, a tan fedora hat and black shoes.
Meanwhile, Hailey exuded a boss lady vibes in a baggy gray suit, a white shirt with a maroon polka-dot tie and a matching clutch.
She added length to her look with a pair of pointy-toe heels.
They couple was joined by bunch of their celebrity friends including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey, and Tate McRae.
In the event, the guests enjoyed a candlelit dinner, a photo booth and several curated drinks, including an expresso martini, a glazed margarita and a fall horchata.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently welcomed their first son Jack Blues Bieber after six years of marriage.