Health

England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters

The UK government has taken strict measures to restrict under-aged kids from using vape

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters
England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters

England decided to ban the sale of single-use vapes from June next year.

In a statement on Thursday, the British government announced its plan to implement ban on vapes, addressing the concerns of environmental damage and youth nicotine addiction.

The government also revealed the growth of vaping since the last decade, disclosing that one in 10 people purchases and use these products.

In addition, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) survey of 2024 unveiled that 1 in 5 children of age 11-17 has tried vaping, although the sale of e-cigarettes is illegal to the age of 18.

Similarly, the local government of UK has decided to announce a full smoking bill as "the biggest public health intervention in a generation,” to save youth from the addiction of nicotine.

Revealing the facts, the government also said that around 5 million vapes were discarded on the ground or thrown into general bin every week in 2023.

On the other hand, the public health and prevention minister stated, "Banning disposable vapes will not only protect the environment.”

“But importantly reduce the appeal of vapes to children and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the supporters said that vape can help with smoking addiction, but the health authorities are concerned that the designs and fruity flavor of vape can fascinate the youth.

Earlier in January, the previous government highlighted a plan to ban disposable vapes to age 15 and under along with the strictest anti-smoking plan implementations globally. 

England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters

England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles

King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns

Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs

Health News

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Shocking truth about weight loss drugs that you need to know
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Aerobic exercise fights against brain fog in breast cancer survivors
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Home-based brain stimulation effective in treating depression, study
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Eating grapes reduces dementia risk and increases lifespan, study
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Say goodbye to aging skin with THESE powerful foods
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Discover 9 habits to enhance children's mental health
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm