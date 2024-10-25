England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters

England decided to ban the sale of single-use vapes from June next year.
In a statement on Thursday, the British government announced its plan to implement ban on vapes, addressing the concerns of environmental damage and youth nicotine addiction.
The government also revealed the growth of vaping since the last decade, disclosing that one in 10 people purchases and use these products.
In addition, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) survey of 2024 unveiled that 1 in 5 children of age 11-17 has tried vaping, although the sale of e-cigarettes is illegal to the age of 18.
Similarly, the local government of UK has decided to announce a full smoking bill as "the biggest public health intervention in a generation,” to save youth from the addiction of nicotine.
Revealing the facts, the government also said that around 5 million vapes were discarded on the ground or thrown into general bin every week in 2023.
On the other hand, the public health and prevention minister stated, "Banning disposable vapes will not only protect the environment.”
“But importantly reduce the appeal of vapes to children and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people,” he further added.
Meanwhile, the supporters said that vape can help with smoking addiction, but the health authorities are concerned that the designs and fruity flavor of vape can fascinate the youth.
Earlier in January, the previous government highlighted a plan to ban disposable vapes to age 15 and under along with the strictest anti-smoking plan implementations globally.