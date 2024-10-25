King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles

King Charles has implemented a bold new royal strategy to bolster the roles of Prince William and Princess Kate within the monarchy.
The British monarch, who is currently in Samoa with his wife Queen Camilla for the official tour, has left the Prince and Princess of Wales to follow the royal duties amid the King’s absence.
In the UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton are managing their kids' half-term breaks, despite the option to spend the holidays.
According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, it is unlikely that the future heir to the British throne will take a holiday.
She told Fabulous: "I suspect they will be in Norfolk rather than Mustique as the King is out of the country."
Notably, Prince William has the role of King Charles's councillor of state and the heir to the throne and his position requires him to be present when the King is out of the country.
However, after a change in 2022, the law has provided some flexibility as it allows Princess Anne and Prince Edward to perform duties for King Charles at official engagements.
She explained, "They were appointed as senior working royals who could deputise as well.” adding, "So strictly William does not have to be here if they are."
Ingrid added, "He could go abroad but might not be wise at this particular juncture."
To note, King Charles is expected to return to the UK on Saturday, October 26, 2024.