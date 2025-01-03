Millie Bobby Brown turns heads with major move amid pregnancy rumours

Royal

The 'Stranger Things' star made a big move that garnered a wide attention from her fans

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 03, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown stunned fans with her latest glamorous look amid her pregnancy rumours.

The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account to share the selfie on her story,wearing a chic Staud LBD number, showcasing her tattoo.

In a shred snap, she wore a halter neck dress embellished with the contrasting molten silver neckline.

To add a pop of color to her timeless little black dress, Millie accessorized it with earrings in soft pastel shades and opted for some delicate stacking earrings higher up on her ear.

The notable thing in her post was her tattoo at the top of her right arm in the form of a cowboy hat with a cute little heart in the centre.

However, she did not reveal the meaning behind her tattoo.

Millie has adorned herself with multiple tattoos as the most prominent one is ‘011’ on her wrist, an ode to her Stranger Things character, Eleven.

In a previous interview with Wired, she revealed that she has seven tattoos but only five were seen as one on her ribcage she has ‘Ruth’, a tribute to her late grandmother.

Also a butterfly on her hip, a tiny heart on her collarbone and a bouquet of roses on her lower back.

To note, her recent post came amid the speculations of her pregnancy with her husband Jake Bongiovi.

