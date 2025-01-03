Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series

Meghan Markle’s inner circle speaks out as expressing their eagerness and support for her upcoming Netflix show.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her brand-new Instagram account on January 2, to share the official trailer for With Love, Meghan.
In a show, Meghan will play the host and executive producer for the series, and the promo showcased friends will also make cameos in the show.
Soon after the promo was released, the fans and friends flocked to the comment section to shower love on Meghan’s upcoming show.
"Congrats @meghan on the announcement of your new show With Love, Meghan on @netflix it was so much fun to celebrate with you today!" IT cosmetics co-founder and podcaster Jamie Kern Lima wrote.
Jamie also shared a smiling selfie of her and Meghan together.
She continued, "I’m so excited for the world to experience even more of your joy, your heart, your kindness, your humor, your humility, your compassion, your many talents and your LOVE! You’re an incredible friend to so many, including me, and I’m excited to cheer you on as you continue to build, create magic and FLY!"
Abigail Spencer, who co-starred together on the legal drama Suits, also gushed over the mother of two on her upcoming venture.
She wrote, "So elated for you @meghan!" adding, "Happy New Year & 20twentythrive indeed! How lucky are we to get a glimpse into your heart-song, magical-thoughtfulness & deliciously wonderful ways January 15th! Can't wait for all to fall in love with #WithLove Meghan," she wrote with a dove.
Spencer stated, "Thanks for having me over & being truly the most wonderful friend a gal could get. Joy & bubbles abound. Here to learn. I'll get the salt.”
To note, Meghan Markle’s upcoming show on Netflix With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on January 15.