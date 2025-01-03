King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala

King Frederik and Queen Mary had released first statement after hosting a glamorous New Year's Gala Dinner.
Their son Crown Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John also participated in the traditional table for “the first time.”
On Thursday night, the royal couple posted an exclusive picture with his Royal Highness the Crown Prince and penned a note.
The caption of the post read, “A very special moment from a very special New Year's table. Last night was the first time that Their Majesties the King and Queen were hosts at the annual New Year's relay at Amalienborg.”
Frederik further wrote, “At the same time, it was also the first time that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince participated in the traditional table.”
The Danish royal couple also posted a montage from the entire event.
“2025 was festively kicked off this evening at Their Majesties the King and Queen's New Year's procession at Amalienborg,” they added.
The key royals who attended the event included Princess Benedikte, Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie.
Notably, the Danish royal couple hosted the first gala dinner banquet since the monarch's accession to the throne in January 2024.