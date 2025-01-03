Royal

Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting

The Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, and his family greeted well-wishers in latest appearance

Japanese Emperor Naruhito is making an emotional statement!

On Thursday, January 2, the Japanese Royal Family made an appearance on their balcony window at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo where they greeted a happy New Year to the well-wishers.

In the latest appearance, the emperor delivered a heartfelt and emotional statement in which he expressed grief over an earthquake that hit western Japan about a year ago.

He also reflected on the flooding and other natural disasters that occurred throughout the nation in the previous year.

“I feel for those who are still greatly suffering,” he stated.

Several people waved small paper Japanese flags in front of the Royal palace and shouted “Banzai” and “Long live.”

Just a year ago, when Naruhito was scheduled to greet the public on New Year, his appearance got canceled at eleventh hour as a devastating earthquake named The Noto earthquake, whose magnitude was recorded 7.5/7.6 hit Ishikawa Prefecture near the northern coast of Japan’s Noto Peninsula.

The earthquake resulted in the death of hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Japanese Royal Family also released a New Year video message in which Emperor Naruhito along with his wife Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko offered prayers and wished for people’s happiness.

