Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, has turned heads at the Magic Millions Carnival 2025 event on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, alongside her husband Mike Tindall.
The royal couple, who are regular supporters of the event with Zara being an ambassador for Magic Millions, made a stylish arrival at the carnival on Thursday.
For the outing, Zara opted for a stunning black lace dress featuring daring cutouts and statement floral embroidery in white, yellow and green tones.
The British equestrian, who was named the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador back in 2012, elevated her look with pointed black heels and a designer clutch in a metallic leather.
Meanwhile, the former rugby union player looked dapper in a camel-toned suede jacket and a pair of black tailored trousers.
He layered a crisp white shirt and a sleek black tie beneath the blazer as he completed the look with a pair of black leather boots.
The couple's appearance at the Magic Millions Carnival comes after they spent Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham and New Year's Day with their children at the race.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall's frequent visits to Australia are no surprise, as they first met at a Sydney bar in 2003.
The couple tied the knot in 2011 and share three children together.