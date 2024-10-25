World

Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery

The operation can be completed within 3 hours, while some patients able to leave the hospital in just 24 hours

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patients eyebrows in historic surgery
Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery

In a major turn of events, a neurosurgeon in Scotland has successfully performed a remarkable surgery to remove large brain tumours through the eyebrow.

As per BBC, this technique is described to be a “world first” and the surgeon, Anastasios Giamouriadis praised the process as totally a game-changer in medical history.

Giamouriadis has adapted an existing technique to remove the tumours which are believed to be as large as apples.

The operation can be completed within 3 hours, while some patients able to leave the hospital in just 24 hours and can also resume their work within a few days.

Mr Giamouriadis said in a statement, "With this technique patients wake up straight way, they sometimes go home the day after the operation, where we know patients have quicker and better recoveries.”

Usually traditional surgery for patients with tumours required a lengthy surgery in which surgeons had to remove a large part of the skull to show part of the brain, a process known as craniotomy.

The piece of bone that is removed from the skull is usually put back in place after the surgery has been done.

Giamouriadis said this type of surgery is not new, but he has modified it to give him "more space, through the eyebrow" allowing him "to remove very big brain tumours".

He further said that traditionally people would be left with scars across their full forehead, we avoid that with this method.

Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery

Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery
Kriti Sanon thrilled to share screen time with 'Do Patti' actress Kajol

Kriti Sanon thrilled to share screen time with 'Do Patti' actress Kajol

Inside pink cocaine: Dangerous drug allegedly linked to Liam Payne’s death

Inside pink cocaine: Dangerous drug allegedly linked to Liam Payne’s death
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere

Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere

World News

Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
World Bank unveils global initiative to empower 300 million women by 2030
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Biden to make historic apology ahead of presidential election
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Frelimo retains power in Mozambique amid fraud allegations
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Odisha and west Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with major evacuations
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Turkey launches retaliatory attack on PKK sites in Iraq and Syria
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’