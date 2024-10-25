Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery

In a major turn of events, a neurosurgeon in Scotland has successfully performed a remarkable surgery to remove large brain tumours through the eyebrow.
As per BBC, this technique is described to be a “world first” and the surgeon, Anastasios Giamouriadis praised the process as totally a game-changer in medical history.
Giamouriadis has adapted an existing technique to remove the tumours which are believed to be as large as apples.
The operation can be completed within 3 hours, while some patients able to leave the hospital in just 24 hours and can also resume their work within a few days.
Mr Giamouriadis said in a statement, "With this technique patients wake up straight way, they sometimes go home the day after the operation, where we know patients have quicker and better recoveries.”
Usually traditional surgery for patients with tumours required a lengthy surgery in which surgeons had to remove a large part of the skull to show part of the brain, a process known as craniotomy.
The piece of bone that is removed from the skull is usually put back in place after the surgery has been done.
Giamouriadis said this type of surgery is not new, but he has modified it to give him "more space, through the eyebrow" allowing him "to remove very big brain tumours".
He further said that traditionally people would be left with scars across their full forehead, we avoid that with this method.