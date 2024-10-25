World

Hong Kong finds its historic first-ever dinosaur fossils

Dinosaur fossils discovered on Port Island are more than 145 to 66 million years old

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024


Researchers discovered the first-ever dinosaur fossil in the history of Hong Kong from a remote island.

According to CNN, the Hong Kong government announced the breakthrough discovery on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, stating that the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department of the country found the first-ever dinosaur fossils on Port Island, which is an unlivable expanse of rocks in the northeastern waters.

Researchers have determined that the bone fossil is of a “large-aged dinosaur” from the Cretaceous period, which was more than 145 million to 66 million years ago, after the Jurassic period.

Hong Kong’s Secretary of Development Bernadette Linn said in a statement, “The discovery is of great significance and provides new evidence for research on palaeoecology in Hong Kong.”

Moreover, an expert in paleontology, Michael Pittman, told CNN, “The only way we can find dinosaur fossils is if there is a bit on the surface that we can see,” adding that the remains of the fossils may have been destroyed if researchers had arrived later.

He noted that the body fossils remaining in southern China, which is known for its dinosaur eggs, is a rare event, as Hong Kong has so far in its “dinosaur-era things” uncovered plants and fish.

Meanwhile, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have unveiled dinosaur remains from nine different locations in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

Earlier in 2024, paleontologists in China found 90 million-year-old fossils of a Gandititan cavocaudatus from Jiangxi province.

To note, officials have closed Port Island and the wider country park for any further excavations and research. It is unclear for how long the island will remain closed to visitors.

World News

Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery
India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report
World Bank unveils global initiative to empower 300 million women by 2030
Biden to make historic apology ahead of presidential election
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Frelimo retains power in Mozambique amid fraud allegations
Odisha and west Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with major evacuations
Turkey launches retaliatory attack on PKK sites in Iraq and Syria