Tom Holland’s protective gesture for Zendaya earns him ‘green flag’ title

Zendaya and Tom Holland made couple appearance at the actor’s new beer brand, Bero, launch

  • October 26, 2024


Tom Holland’s protective nature for girlfriend Zendaya crowned him with an adorable title; “A Green Flag!”

On Thursday, October 24, the lovebirds made a couple appearance at the New York City launch event of the Spider-Man actor’s newly introduced non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

Showing up in coordinating maroon outfits, the pair went on a romantic date night after the event.

The Euphoria actress walked behind her boyfriend when they encountered an overwhelming crowd of fans and paparazzi.

In a now-viral video, Holland was filmed shielding his girlfriend from the crowd by placing a protective hand on Zendaya’s back, showing off his heroic side.

“Guys watch out! Give us a little bit of space,” said Tom Holland to the paparazzi.

The video soon ignited a fan frenzy, as the internet gushed over the Avengers: Endgame actor.

“If my partner don’t do this I don’t want it. That’s a walking green flag,” expressed the first, while the second gushed, “In a world of boys, he's a gentleman.”

The third defended, “He wasn’t really mean either he was just stern.”

“That was hot do it again,” hilariously demanded the fourth.

For the uninformed, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been in a romantic relationship since 2021.

Additionally, during his last week appearance on Rich Poll Podcast, Tom Holland confirmed that the fourth sequel of Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man 4, has entered the production phase.

