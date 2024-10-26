Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health

Kate Middleton and Prince William are bracing themselves to deal with King Charles' death, amid cancer.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be fully aware of the fact that Charles' health is "failing", therefore, they are preparing to take his legacy forward after his passing.
A well-placed source has spilled exclusive beans on behind-the-scenes of the royal family amid Charles cancer treatment.
“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the source told InTouch.
They went on to explain, “The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate."
The insider added, "They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead."
“The reality is they have to prepare themselves for that eventuality and brace themselves to deal with it, both mentally and in practice,” the informant noted.
They continued, “This is becoming more and more at the forefront of their minds. And Charles couldn’t be happier knowing that his legacy will eventually be taken over by them.”
This update comes amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's first international tour to Australia and Samoa since ascending to the throne in 2022 and also his first since being diagnosed with cancer in February this year.
It is pertinent to note, Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with a type of cancer in March this year, however, she has recovered from disease after nine-month long chemotherapy.