Duke of Kent delivers moving speech as he represents King Charles in Germany

In a rare overseas trip, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, has commemorated the “80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Dresden during the Second World War!”
Representing his nephew and Monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles, the Duke delivered a moving speech in Dresden, Germany.
The British Royal Family took to Instagram on Friday, February 14, and shared a couple of snaps of the Duke of Kent as he made an appearance at the ceremony and issued a powerful statement.
“As Royal Patron of the @dresden_trust since its creation in 1993, and the British German Association since 1994, The Duke of Kent represented The King at events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Dresden during the Second World War,” wrote the Royal Family.
Sharing about Edward’s speech, they noted, “In a speech delivered in German, The Duke said: ‘We are gathered here today to commemorate the terrible destruction and loss of life 80 years ago. In addition to the grief we feel in our hearts, we also look back on 30 years of reconciliation and growing friendship between Britain and the people of Dresden.’”
The caption further elaborated that the Duke of Kent has long been a supporter of British-German reconciliation efforts, paying several visits to Dresden on many occasions.
“In 2015, The Duke was honoured with the Dresden Internation Peace Prize during the 70th anniversary commemoration for his contribution to the reconciliation efforts,” the Palace mentioned.
Prince Edward is the 89-year-old cousin of late Queen Elizabeth II, and is the oldest working member of the royal family.