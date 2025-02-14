Prince William, Prince Harry use similar parenting tactics of Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry seemingly use similar parenting tactics for their kids as their late mother, Princess Diana, used when they were young.
A Right Royal Podcast hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths got candid about confessions made by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex about their similar parenting style during a chat with Hello!.
Emily shared that Harry once used his mother’s example while teaching Archie an important lesson about humanity.
She said, "Harry said that had led to an extraordinary conversation with Archie about Princess Diana and he'd obviously talking about people losing limbs and they got onto the topic of landmines and the work that she did about that - and Archie was asking to see photographs and footage, so it's interesting how it's come full circle."
Similarly, the host also revealed how William taught gratitude and compassion for humanity to his three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Emmy chimed in, "It reminds me of Prince William and the conversations he says he's had with the children. The one that sticks in my mind is when they passed a homeless person and he asked them, 'Why do you think that person is there?' - and had that conversation with his children.”
"They're on different continents but it's clearly something that has been drilled into them growing up, that it's so important to have their children aware. They're both honouring their mother in a really similar way,” she noted.
The hosts then went on to how their similar parting style might be inspired by Diana.