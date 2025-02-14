Royal

Prince William, Prince Harry use similar parenting tactics of Princess Diana

Prince Harry finds common ground with brother Prince William despite their 'royal rift'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025


Prince William and Prince Harry seemingly use similar parenting tactics for their kids as their late mother, Princess Diana, used when they were young.

A Right Royal Podcast hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths got candid about confessions made by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex about their similar parenting style during a chat with Hello!.

Emily shared that Harry once used his mother’s example while teaching Archie an important lesson about humanity.

She said, "Harry said that had led to an extraordinary conversation with Archie about Princess Diana and he'd obviously talking about people losing limbs and they got onto the topic of landmines and the work that she did about that - and Archie was asking to see photographs and footage, so it's interesting how it's come full circle."

Similarly, the host also revealed how William taught gratitude and compassion for humanity to his three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Emmy chimed in, "It reminds me of Prince William and the conversations he says he's had with the children. The one that sticks in my mind is when they passed a homeless person and he asked them, 'Why do you think that person is there?' - and had that conversation with his children.”

"They're on different continents but it's clearly something that has been drilled into them growing up, that it's so important to have their children aware. They're both honouring their mother in a really similar way,” she noted.

The hosts then went on to how their similar parting style might be inspired by Diana.

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day

Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment

Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident
King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident
Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists
King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move
Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move
Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split
Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split
King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer
King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day