Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo

Meghan Markle is “beyond proud” of her Valentine, Prince Harry!
Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared an exclusive snap to mark Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt tribute on Friday, February 14, 2025.
The PDA-packed photograph featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex locking their lips for a heartfelt kiss as they had, what appears to be breakfast.
Alongside the photo, she also penned a touching Valentine’s Day note for her beloved husband.
“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created,” she captioned.
The American actress continued, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins.”
Concluding her note, she signed off, “As ever, M,” where “M” stands for her name “Meghan.”
This post comes after Meghan Markle flew back to her and Harry’s Montecito home to look after their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Duke is busy at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.