Royal

Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo

The Duchess of Sussex marked Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming post for Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo
Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo

Meghan Markle is “beyond proud” of her Valentine, Prince Harry!

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared an exclusive snap to mark Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt tribute on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The PDA-packed photograph featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex locking their lips for a heartfelt kiss as they had, what appears to be breakfast.

Alongside the photo, she also penned a touching Valentine’s Day note for her beloved husband.

“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created,” she captioned.

The American actress continued, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins.”

Concluding her note, she signed off, “As ever, M,” where “M” stands for her name “Meghan.”

This post comes after Meghan Markle flew back to her and Harry’s Montecito home to look after their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Duke is busy at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training

Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look

‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look
Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?

Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?
Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg

Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg
Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day
Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day
Duke of Kent delivers moving speech as he represents King Charles in Germany
Duke of Kent delivers moving speech as he represents King Charles in Germany
King Felipe grants special awards in Valencia after inaugurating exhibition
King Felipe grants special awards in Valencia after inaugurating exhibition
King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident
King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident
Prince William, Prince Harry use similar parenting tactics of Princess Diana
Prince William, Prince Harry use similar parenting tactics of Princess Diana
Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists
King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby