King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident

The Swedish Monarch, Carl XVI Gustaf, and Queen Silvia recently mourned the death of Örebro violent act victims

  • February 14, 2025
King Carl Gustaf is receiving key officials to fulfil Sweden’s “centuries-old tradition!”

On Friday, February 14, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram and shared a slew of snaps from the Monarch’s latest meeting for which he received three new ambassadors at the Royal Palace.

In the caption, the Palace briefed about the meeting, sharing, “Yesterday, the King received three new ambassadors in formal audiences at the Royal Palace.”

“It is international practice and is always carried out that a new ambassador in a country is given the opportunity to meet the head of state. However, the ceremonies look different in different countries,” they continued.

The caption added, “The reception of foreign envoys in Sweden follows an old ceremony and is quite unique in the world with its centuries-old traditions.”

It further mentioned about the foreign envoys who marked their presence at the King’s Palace.

“The foreign envoys that the King received in formal audience were: Kingdom of Cambodia, Panha Tuot, Jamaica, Alexander Williams, and Republic of Costa Rica, Alexander Peñaranda Zárate.”

In the post, the Swedish Royal Family also shared photos of the ambassadors with King Carl Gustaf.

This meeting comes just three days after King Carl and Queen Silvia mourned the heartbreaking loss of victims who died in a violent school shooting in Örebro.

