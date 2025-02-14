Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training

Princess Leonor has reached a major milestone amid the navy training!
In a new post, the Spanish Royal Family shared a couple of snaps of the Princess of Asturias, proudly revealing her first accomplishment during the intense training on Friday, February 14, 2025.
The Palace revealed that Princess Leonor has arrived in Brazil, which is the “first stopover” in America of the 17th Training Cruise.
“The Princess of Asturias, upon her arrival at the port of Salvador de Bahía (Brazil) on board the Training Ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano”, the first stopover in America of the 17th Training Cruise,” the Royal Family mentioned.
In the carousel, the Royal Family of Spain dropped photos of the Princess along with her fellow midshipmen and the training ship.
The post quickly sparked fan frenzy with several royal fans sharing heartwarming comments.
“Welcome princess!” wrote one.
Another gushed, “Beauty at the highest level.”
“Long Live Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias,” a third penned.
This update comes from the Spanish Royal Family comes right after the Palace reported that King Felipe presided over the 36th edition of the “Rei Jaume I Awards,” whose aim is to promote research, scientific development and entrepreneurship in Spain.