King Felipe grants special awards in Valencia after inaugurating exhibition

King Felipe is appreciating the efforts of researchers with special awards!
In a new post shared by the Spanish Royal Family on Friday, February 14, it was reported that the Monarch presided over the 36th edition of the Rei Jaume I Awards in Valencia, the capital of the province in Spain.
“The King presides in Valencia the 36th edition of the “Rei Jaume I Awards”, whose aim is to promote research, scientific development and entrepreneurship in Spain,” captioned the Palace.
Further in the caption, the Royal Family also shared the names of award-winners along with the field of research they have been working in.
In the post, a huge carousel of snaps from the ceremony was also shared by the Palace, featuring King Felipe presenting the awards to the winners.
This comes just a day after King Felipe stepped out for a solo appearance to inaugurate a special exhibition, Flamboyant. Joana Vasconcelos, at the Palacio de Liria.
“The King presides over the inauguration of the exhibition “Flamboyant. Joana Vasconcelos at the Palacio de Liria, organized by the Casa de Alba Foundation and which will be open to the public from February 14 to July 31, 2025,” read the statement penned by the Royal Family.
