‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look

⁠‘Bridgerton’ season 4 teaser leave fans swooning over Benedict and Sophie

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025


Netflix surprised Bridgerton fans on special Valentine’s Day with first teaser of season four.

On Friday, the media giant also released a behind-the-scenes video cut with the first footage from the new episodes, which are still in production.

The upcoming season will focus on a new power couple Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and love interest Sophie Baek.

Bridgerton’s new season will “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver (Ha’s Sophie) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

During Friday’s Season of Love event for the series, Jess Brownell admitted that upcoming season is the “most faithful” adaptation of Julia Quinn’s books thus far in the Netflix series.

The new season will star Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling).

Notably, no premiere date has been set for Bridgerton season 4. 

