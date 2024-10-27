Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'

Ayeza Khan's October was 'one hell of a ride' and her latest carousel says it all.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Laapata actress shared her October recap with 14M followers.
With the first snapshot Ayeza proved the month's opening happened on a good note as she smiled bright into the camera.
The second was a brief video that featured the diva busy shooting for a cream ad.
Next up, the Pyaray Afzal star shared a cute photo of her son Rayaan, ensuring motherhood is her first priority.
She then unveiled her adorable sweet encounter on the airplane with superstar Maya Ali.
Later, the mom of two also dropped a peek from the month's various fashion campaigns and shoots.
This was not it as the superstar went on to document her vacation diaries to different destinations.
"October was one hell of a ride… a bit exhausting but very rewarding! As always with all good things in life," the Meray Paas Tum Ho star captioned her carousel.
Ayeza surely had a fulfilled month be it her Prada diaries, family or solo getaways, shoots or commercials, motherly duties or couple goals.
On the professional front, Ayeza Khan is starring in a new drama titled Humraaz with Feroze Khan essaying her male lead.