Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy spooky dinner date after Halloween party

The Rare Beauty founder kick off Halloween fest with first couple's costume reveal

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024


Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco went straight to a dinner date after a attending Halloween party.

The Only Murders in the Building starlet dressed as Alice In Wonderland while Benny went for Mad Hatter costume for the spooky fest on October 26, 2024.

In the shared video, the American record producer was making a video of his girlfriend who thought it was a picture.

He can be heard saying “it’s a video,” to which Selena felt embarrassed and replied, “Why do you always do this to me.”

The romantic couple stepped out for dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

Selena posted carousel of snaps featuring her boyfriend as both of them enjoyed the party.

She captioned the post, “Curiouser and curiouser..”

Shortly after the Who Says singer dropped the snaps, Benny took the comment section to share the quirky response, “my prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs.”

The Wolves hitmaker’s fans also flooded the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.

A fan commented, “OMG you look absolutely stunning, definitely have won Halloween.”

On the personal front, Selena went public with Benny in December 2023, revealing that they had been secretly dating for six months.

