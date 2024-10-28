Prince William could heal Harry rift with one royal member's help

Prince Harry and William's beloved family member can step up to play peacemaker between warring brothers.
The Duke of Sussex not only left the UK with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from his royal duties in 2020, but also severed his ties with father King Charles and brother William by making multiple personal attacks on them and other members of the family.
Harry who hasn't been in touch with the Prince of Wales since his bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2020, followed by a Netflix documentary and his memoir, Spare, can now use his bond with cousin Princess Eugenie to heal rift with Charles and William.
Shortly after William candidly mentioned his estranged brother Harry in his ITV documentary interview, royal expert are suggesting that King Charles' niece should step up to end rift between the brother duo.
A royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted, "Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan - and the rest of the Royal Family."
She went on to explain, "However, I think it’s a positive thing that Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being if he is so inclined and Harry can presumably gauge the mood of the family via Eugenie."
"Any reconciliation – which at this stage still seems unlikely – has to start somewhere and with someone and that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath," the royal expert added.
Prince Harry's pal have also revealed that the 40-year-old missed life and friends back in his home country and is willing to get back into the royal fold.