Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break

Prince William has paused his family half-term break with Kate and their children to send a heartfelt message of congratulations to Billy Monger.
The athlete recently broke the Ironman record for double amputees at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.
Despite the family's focus on spending quality time together, William expressed his admiration for Monger's inspiring achievement on social media.
He announced the achievement on social media, stating, "14:23:56 - I can’t believe what just happened, World Championship Record Broken. I am officially an IRONMAN."
In response, the Prince of Wales commented, "Well done Billy, inspirational effort. W."
The "W" indicates that the message was written by Prince William himself, rather than a member of his team.
Recently, the King has implemented changes granting Prince William more independence, though the heir to the throne may be hesitant to take full advantage of it.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate are managing their children’s half-term break. Although there were options for travel, the family has chosen to remain closer to home.
Last week, King Charles and Queen Camilla were in Australia and Samoa.