Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle

In a series of continuous setbacks, Sean Diddy Combs’ request has once again fall flat as the judge decided to reject his plea.
The disgraced music mogul, who has been in prison since September on the charges of sex trafficking, assault and other related crimes, had requested a gag order to prevent the government officials from disclosing the case related information to the media.
However, on Friday, October 25, Arun Subramanian, a New York judge, while responding to the plea filed by Diddy’s legal team, rejected the rapper’s request, reported Page Six.
Although, he gave the order against Sean Combs, the judge still adopted an order that makes the federal agents, investigators, and the rapper’s team to abide by the laws that prohibit them from leaking information and details from grand jury proceedings in order to carry out a fair trial.
“To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked,” noted the judge in his order.
Subramanian continued, “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial. The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”
Meanwhile, it has been reported earlier that Jamie Foxx, while his tapings for the upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, was witnessed discussing how Sean Combs was involved in his 2023 hospitalization.