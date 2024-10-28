Entertainment

Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle

Sean Diddy Combs has been apprehended over sex trafficking and related charges

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Diddy faces BIG setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
Diddy faces BIG setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle

In a series of continuous setbacks, Sean Diddy Combs’ request has once again fall flat as the judge decided to reject his plea.

The disgraced music mogul, who has been in prison since September on the charges of sex trafficking, assault and other related crimes, had requested a gag order to prevent the government officials from disclosing the case related information to the media.

However, on Friday, October 25, Arun Subramanian, a New York judge, while responding to the plea filed by Diddy’s legal team, rejected the rapper’s request, reported Page Six.

Although, he gave the order against Sean Combs, the judge still adopted an order that makes the federal agents, investigators, and the rapper’s team to abide by the laws that prohibit them from leaking information and details from grand jury proceedings in order to carry out a fair trial.

“To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked,” noted the judge in his order.

Subramanian continued, “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial. The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported earlier that Jamie Foxx, while his tapings for the upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, was witnessed discussing how Sean Combs was involved in his 2023 hospitalization.

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer
Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break

Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle

Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

Entertainment News

China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Liam Payne’s fatal fall from balcony captured in terrifying video
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Top 5 Netflix horror series you can’t miss this Halloween
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Liam Payne’s ‘Building the Band’ on hold after singer’s tragic death
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Amber Rose shares first statement after claiming Beyoncé ‘stole’ her speech
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy spooky dinner date after Halloween party
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Adele breaks silence on ‘rare’ medical disease that left her partially deaf
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift after surprise 'Espresso' duet
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Cillian Murphy reveals challenges of reprising Tommy Shelby's for 'Peaky Blinders' film
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Sophie Turner drops sizzling photos with boyfriend on his birthday: ‘30, flirty and thriving’