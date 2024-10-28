Prince William shares exciting news about his upcoming documentary

Prince William is sharing an exciting news about his eagerly awaited documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, coinciding with his children's half-term school break.
The documentary will premiere on November 1, showcasing an in-depth look at the first year of Prince William’s Homewards initiative, which seeks to shift public perception about homelessness and illustrate its potential eradication.
It is produced by Mindhouse and Arron Fellows, and helmed by BAFTA-winning director Leo Burley, the film will first air in the U.K. on ITV1, ITVX, and STV before being available on Disney+.
We Can End Homelessness follows the first year of Homewards, a bold five-year endeavour that aims to demonstrate effective strategies for tackling homelessness.
The series offers viewers an intimate glimpse into Prince William's efforts as he collaborates with various communities across six U.K. locations to confront this critical issue.
Audiences will see him engaging with those who have experienced homelessness firsthand, as well as hear him reflect on the influence of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
The Prince also takes proactive steps by planning to construct supportive housing on his own property after forming a dedicated team to explore the issue throughout the U.K.