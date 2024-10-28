Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Adele can’t stop gushing over Celine Dion!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the When We Were Young singer shared her heartfelt gratitude to Dion for gracing her Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum located at Caesars Palace, on Saturday, October 26.
“I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go!” Adele penned alongside the photo of their heartwarming encounter.
She continued, “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!”
Adele went on to express her oceanic love for the My Heart Will Go On singer.
“@celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family,” she added.
Adele concluded, “I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”
During the show, Adele burst into tears after spotting Celine Dion in the audience. The duo also shared a tender embrace getting all emotional.