Entertainment

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Celine Dion graced Adele's Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, October 26

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Adele gushes over Celine Dions surprise visit to her Las Vegas show
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show

Adele can’t stop gushing over Celine Dion!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the When We Were Young singer shared her heartfelt gratitude to Dion for gracing her Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum located at Caesars Palace, on Saturday, October 26.

“I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go!” Adele penned alongside the photo of their heartwarming encounter.

She continued, “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!”

Adele went on to express her oceanic love for the My Heart Will Go On singer.

“@celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family,” she added.

Adele concluded, “I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

During the show, Adele burst into tears after spotting Celine Dion in the audience. The duo also shared a tender embrace getting all emotional.

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses

THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues

Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Entertainment News

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Alec Baldwin recalls dad's death on his 96th birthday: 'horrifying to me'
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Johnny Depp moves on from Amber Heard drama: ‘No ill feelings toward anyone’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Liam Payne’s fatal fall from balcony captured in terrifying video
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Top 5 Netflix horror series you can’t miss this Halloween
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Liam Payne’s ‘Building the Band’ on hold after singer’s tragic death
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Amber Rose shares first statement after claiming Beyoncé ‘stole’ her speech