Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama

Blake Lively has returned to work after “bullying” drama due to her film It Ends With Us.
On October 28, 2024, the Gossip Girl alum, who was drowning in accusations regarding her “bullying” behaviour, has joined the list of A-listers who graced the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet.
Kylie Jenner, Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ciara, Tyla, Sebastian Stan and Charles Melton were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet in New York City.
The star-studded event took place at the American Museum of Natural History.
Blake garnered attention in her radiant white dress exposing a thigh with high slit on the left side.
The Age of Adaline actress wore a pair of closed-toed, glittering gold and silver heels for the big night. For hair, her blonde locks were parted to the side in elegant waves.
Blake was was accompanied by Michael Kors, who won the Positive Change Award, at the red carpet.
Her recent outing at the award show comes shortly after she was stuck in It Ends With Us drama.
A source previously told People, “She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She's just not used to this kind of drama.”
Her film earned over $200 million at the worldwide box office.