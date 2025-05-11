Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere

Entertainment

'Wonka' star and 'The Kardashians' starlet attended the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome

Kylie Jenner played a hands-on role in helping Timothée Chalamet prepare for their red carpet debut at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

French fashion designer and Tom Ford creative director Haider Ackermann took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos on Instagram from the Wonka star and The Kardashians starlet outing to the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday, May 7.

In a shared post, Ackermann dropped a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, as they were in their hotel room before the event.

The mother-of-two was seen gently brushing a lint remover over the Dune star’s white shirt, capturing a candid and affectionate moment.


He also shared a glimpse of Chalamet receiving the David for Cinematic Excellence honor in a Tom Ford look.

Notably, Chalamet donned a sleek velvet suit worn over a black undershirt and decorated with a white boutonniere.

He also posted a video of the couple arriving on the red carpet.

“TEAMWORK - Miss K, you’re hired!!” Ackermann teased in the caption of his Instagram post.

He further noted, “BROTHER elegantly in TOM FORD receiving the 70th David Di Donatello Award. PROUD AS ALWAYS my Brother - H.”


Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet last appearence:

Jenner and Chalamet's appearance came a few days after The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the 2025 Met Gala solo while he skipped the spotlight to watch the Knicks game remotely as they played in Boston.

