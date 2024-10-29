Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton have joined the list of renowned celebrities who graced the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.
On Monday night, the Kylie Cosmetic founder donned an all-black Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2023 attire, which featured a feathered long-sleeved top, spiked feather ankle-length skirt and black strappy heels.
For the show-stopping look, The Kardashians star decided to go with no jewellery, a nude lip and light blush.
Her dark hair were pulled back into a sleek up do for the chic red carpet look.
A viral clip from the award show, featured Kylie waving at the paparazzi and striking some poses.
Meanwhile, Paris, 43, chose a red floral minidress by Oscar de la Renta for the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.
The Infinite Icon hitmaker accessorized with matching red shoes and a red clutch.
Paris and Nicole Richie presented the American Accessory Designer of the Year award during ceremony to Raul Lopez of Luar.
On the other hand, Michael Kors won the Positive Change Award.
The star-studded event took place at the American Museum of Natural History.
Blake Lively, Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ciara, Tyla, Sebastian Stan and Charles Melton were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet in New York City.