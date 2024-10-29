Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner donned a black Jean Paul Gaultier dress, while Paris Hilton wore a Oscar de la Renta red floral minidress

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024


Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton have joined the list of renowned celebrities who graced the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

On Monday night, the Kylie Cosmetic founder donned an all-black Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2023 attire, which featured a feathered long-sleeved top, spiked feather ankle-length skirt and black strappy heels.

For the show-stopping look, The Kardashians star decided to go with no jewellery, a nude lip and light blush.

Her dark hair were pulled back into a sleek up do for the chic red carpet look.

A viral clip from the award show, featured Kylie waving at the paparazzi and striking some poses.

Meanwhile, Paris, 43, chose a red floral minidress by Oscar de la Renta for the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Infinite Icon hitmaker accessorized with matching red shoes and a red clutch.

Paris and Nicole Richie presented the American Accessory Designer of the Year award during ceremony to Raul Lopez of Luar.

On the other hand, Michael Kors won the Positive Change Award.

The star-studded event took place at the American Museum of Natural History.

Blake Lively, Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ciara, Tyla, Sebastian Stan and Charles Melton were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet in New York City.

Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals

Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles

Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles

TikTok parent company ByteDance owner Yiming becomes China’s richest person

TikTok parent company ByteDance owner Yiming becomes China’s richest person
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with sexual assault allegations against minors
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Sophie Turner's birthday post for beau 'twisted the knife' in Joe Jonas’ heart
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Dwayne Johnson and ‘Jumanji 3’ team set to return in 2026
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video