  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rob Reiner, wife Michele deaths take new turn after DA statement

Rob Reiner and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were killed during the early morning hours by their son, Nick Reiner, who then fled the family home, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were allegedly killed by their son, Nick Reiner, in the early morning hours of December 14 at their Los Angeles home.

The press release said, "In approximately the early morning hours of December 14, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood," the statement reads. "Nick Reiner fled but was arrested hours later that evening in Exposition Park."

Hochman did not confirm an exact time of death for Rob or Michele, saying, "I’m sorry we don't have that kind of specificity yet.”

He added, "We’re waiting on the coroner to be able to try and determine as best they can at this point time of death."

Prosecutors confirmed Tuesday that Nick, 32, was charged with two counts of murder, with special circumstances for multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon, a knife.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14 after authorities responding to a medical call around 3:30 p.m. discovered their bodies.


