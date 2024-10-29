Sports

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram

Australian all-rounder said he and Kohli became ‘great friends’ after he unblocked him from social media

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Australian all-rounder said he and Kohli became ‘great friends’ after he unblocked him from social media
Australian all-rounder said he and Kohli became ‘great friends’ after he unblocked him from social media

Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a shocking revelation that Indian star batter Virat Kohli once blocked him from Instagram.

According to Hindustan Times, Maxwell recalled the time when Kohli blocked him from Instagram and found it after he tried to find him on social media but he could not.

Maxwell on the LiSTNR Sport podcast said, “When I knew that I was going to RCB, Virat was the first guy to message me and welcome me to the team. When I turned up for the pre-IPL training camp, we obviously got chatting and spent a fair bit of time training together as you do.”

“So I go to his social media, follow him. Didn't even think about it before that. Never really crossed my mind. I was like, 'I can’t find him,” he continued.

The Aussie “Showman” said he was clueless about why he could not find the Indian top-order batter on Instagram, and then someone mentioned that he might have blocked him, and “I was like, surely not."

The 36-year-old further added, “Then I went and asked him, 'Have you blocked me on Instagram?' And he was like, 'Yeah, probably. It was when you mocked me during that Test match. I think I got the sh*** and decided to block you. I was like, 'Yeah, that's fair enough'.”

Maxwell concluded after that Kohli unblocked him, and they have become “great friends” since then.

Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks

Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks

Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback

Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession

Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram

Sports News

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Lionel Messi shares exclusive glimpses of his MLS playoff debut: See
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga