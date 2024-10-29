Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram

Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a shocking revelation that Indian star batter Virat Kohli once blocked him from Instagram.
According to Hindustan Times, Maxwell recalled the time when Kohli blocked him from Instagram and found it after he tried to find him on social media but he could not.
Maxwell on the LiSTNR Sport podcast said, “When I knew that I was going to RCB, Virat was the first guy to message me and welcome me to the team. When I turned up for the pre-IPL training camp, we obviously got chatting and spent a fair bit of time training together as you do.”
“So I go to his social media, follow him. Didn't even think about it before that. Never really crossed my mind. I was like, 'I can’t find him,” he continued.
The Aussie “Showman” said he was clueless about why he could not find the Indian top-order batter on Instagram, and then someone mentioned that he might have blocked him, and “I was like, surely not."
The 36-year-old further added, “Then I went and asked him, 'Have you blocked me on Instagram?' And he was like, 'Yeah, probably. It was when you mocked me during that Test match. I think I got the sh*** and decided to block you. I was like, 'Yeah, that's fair enough'.”
Maxwell concluded after that Kohli unblocked him, and they have become “great friends” since then.