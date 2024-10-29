Courteney Cox pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Missing today & always’

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Courteney Cox is remembering her “friend” Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, October 28, the iconic Friends star, who played the role of Monica Geller on the NBC hit sitcom, paid a heartfelt tribute to her late costar and pal, a year after his death.

Sharing throwback snaps with the actor, Cox penned an emotional caption stating, “Missing you today and always.”

In the caption, she also tagged Perry’s foundation, which was founded by his family to help people struggling with addiction.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, who were friends for the initial 4 seasons in the show, later fell in love in season 5.

The first slide of the post captured the late American-Canadian actor smiling at Courteney Cox on what appeared to be the red carpet.

Meanwhile, the second slide was the snap from one the initial photoshoots of Friends, featuring the whole cast -- Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

The 17 Again actor, who rose to fame for starring as Chandler Bing in the decade long hit NBC sitcom, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence just a year ago on October 28, 2023.

It was later revealed in his toxicology report in December 2023 that Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine for which the police have arrested his personal assistant, two doctors, and two drug dealers.

