Entertainment

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz part ways after 3 years of romance

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz called off their engagement after three years of relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024


Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have shook the entertainment world with their breakup news after 3 years of dating.

The pair, which got engaged a year ago after working together on Zoë’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, have parted ways according to multiple sources reported to People.

Channing and Zoë were last spotted together attending a performance of a play featuring their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke, in New York City’s Red Hook neighbourhood.

A few months before their breakup, the former pair got candid about their “love language” while promoting their film.

At the movie premiere on August 23, 2024, The Batman actress told the media outlet, “Art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

Channing told the outlet in July, “This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

Moreover, he also posted about working with ex in the upcoming film just hours before the split announcement.

Notably, the former couple started dating in 2021.

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to late 'Friends' mom Teri Garr
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez offers peek into ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Courteney Cox pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Missing today & always’
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS