Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz part ways after 3 years of romance

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have shook the entertainment world with their breakup news after 3 years of dating.
The pair, which got engaged a year ago after working together on Zoë’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, have parted ways according to multiple sources reported to People.
Channing and Zoë were last spotted together attending a performance of a play featuring their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke, in New York City’s Red Hook neighbourhood.
A few months before their breakup, the former pair got candid about their “love language” while promoting their film.
At the movie premiere on August 23, 2024, The Batman actress told the media outlet, “Art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”
Channing told the outlet in July, “This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”
Moreover, he also posted about working with ex in the upcoming film just hours before the split announcement.
Notably, the former couple started dating in 2021.