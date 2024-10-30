Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to late 'Friends' mom Teri Garr

Lisa Kudrow has paid tribute to her Friends mom, Teri Garr.
Garr, who played Phoebe Abbott on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, died on Tuesday, October 29, at the age of 81.
Soon after the news of Garr’s death broke, Kudrow honored her late on-screen mother.
"Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me and I know I’m not alone in that," Kudrow told PEOPLE.
She further added, "I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr."
On Friends, Garr appeared in three episodes as Phoebe and twin sister, Ursula Buffay’s estranged birth mother.
She first appeared in season 3 finale episode, titled "The One at the Beach,” where Phoebe meets a woman with links to her past to find her parents. She then discovers that the woman is her real mom.
Garr then appeared in two more episodes of season 4 which are, "The One with the Jellyfish" and "The One with Phoebe's Uterus," both aired in 1998.
Teri Garr is well-known for her comedic talents in films like 1974’s Young Frankenstein and 1982’s Tootsie.
She also appeared on TV shows like McCloud, M*A*S*H, The Bob Newhart Show, The Odd Couple, Maude and Barnaby Jones.